Illegal driver pulled over as police spotted the reg plate didn't match the vehicle

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Oct 2025, 15:05 BST
Officers were patrolling Dunscroft this morning (Monday October 13) when their attention was drawn to a silver Fiat Punto pulling out of a petrol station.

The police followed the vehicle before asking it to stop at the roadside.

The first thing to raise officers suspicions was the fact the number plates being displayed didn't match the actual vehicle.

A quick conversation with the driver and it was established they didn't hold a driving licence or have insurance.

Operation Takeaway was implemented and the vehicle was seized. The driver was reported on summons for a number of driving offences and will receive a court date in the post,

