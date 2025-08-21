An illegal driver faces fine, points and a court appearance after being caught speeding in Doncaster this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, August 20, officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team observed a vehicle as it travelled at speed along East Lane in Stainforth - the vehicle was stopped on Princess Avenue.

The driver was spoken to where it quickly transpired that they had no valid insurance or driving licence.

Driving without insurance is not only illegal but it puts innocent road users at risk.

This individual now faces: a minimum fine of £300, a minimum of six penalty points on their licence, their vehicle being seized, and a court appearance.

A police spokesman said: “Insurance is not optional - it's a legal requirement to protect all road users. If you're caught driving without it, you risk losing more than just your car.

“Always check you're properly covered before getting behind the wheel.”

The driver will also face additional penalties at court with regards to driving without a valid licence.