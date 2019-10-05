'I thought it was a clap of thunder' - Doncaster man's horror after uninsured car PLOUGHS into house

The car which ploughed into a property in Woodlands Way, Denaby Main

Michael Roberts was in the living room of his council property in Woodlands Way, Denaby Main, at around 9pm last night, when he heard what he likened to a ‘clap of thunder’.

The 56-year-old, who suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), was with his two dogs at the time who were also alerted to the noise, so he went to investigate.

“I’ve been having lots of problems over the last few years,” he said. “I had my back windows put through previously so I went running through and moved the curtains to see that I had a car in my outhouse.”

Unbeknown to Mr Roberts the car, a Vauxhall Zafira, had failed to stop for police on Gardens Lane, Conisborough, earlier in the evening after it was found to have no insurance.

Officers began to follow the vehicle but lost it about three minutes later.

Mr Roberts added: “I had three ferrets in the outhouse at the time. I’ve lost about £200 on the ferret cage and am out of pocket as I had no insurance.

“Luckily enough the car didn’t go any further into the house or hurt the ferrets but it has cracked the wall in the kitchen.”

Mr Roberts, who has lived in the property for the past five years, described the Denaby Main area as ‘shocking’ and said there are regularly problems with drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

He said he has been fighting with Doncaster Council for improved safety measures around his, and surrounding properties.

He added: “I’m calling on the council and the police for better protection for residents. It’s concerning, I’ve now got to go out the house and walk down the alleyway just to use my outdoor bin.

“The car also crashed near the gas box and electric meter so I can’t top it up at the moment. It may run out and I don’t know how long they’ll be in sorting that.”

In a statement South Yorkshire Police said they received a call shortly after 9pm to say the Vauxhall Zafira had collided with the fence and garden shed of the property.

“The occupants of the vehicle had left the scene. No one is reported to have been injured,” they added.

“At this time, enquiries remain ongoing to identify those involved.”

The car has now been recovered.