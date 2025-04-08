Hunt launched after thieves steal distinctive motorbike outside Doncaster Premier Inn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a hunt for thieves who stole a distinctive motorbike from outside a Doncaster Premier Inn.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yamaha was stolen from outside the hotel at Herten Triangle in the early hours of Sunday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following reports of a stolen motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At around 6am on Sunday 6 April, this distinctive Yamaha YZF motocross bike was reported stolen from the back of a van that was parked in the Premier Inn near the Herten Triangle Doncaster.

The motorbike was stolen from outside the Premier Inn in Herten Triangle, Doncaster.

"It is understood that the suspects have arrived four up on two motorcycles and have then ridden the Yamaha away.

"Any assistance with identifying the whereabouts of the bike would be appreciated.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or 999 if an emergency, quoting incident 164 of 6 April 2025.

Alternatively you can give information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.