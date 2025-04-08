Hunt launched after thieves steal distinctive motorbike outside Doncaster Premier Inn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Yamaha was stolen from outside the hotel at Herten Triangle in the early hours of Sunday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following reports of a stolen motorcycle.
"At around 6am on Sunday 6 April, this distinctive Yamaha YZF motocross bike was reported stolen from the back of a van that was parked in the Premier Inn near the Herten Triangle Doncaster.
"It is understood that the suspects have arrived four up on two motorcycles and have then ridden the Yamaha away.
"Any assistance with identifying the whereabouts of the bike would be appreciated.”
Anyone with information should call 101 or 999 if an emergency, quoting incident 164 of 6 April 2025.
Alternatively you can give information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.