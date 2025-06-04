Hunt for man wanted on suspicion of serious assault

Have you seen this wanted man?

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

30-year-old Robert Elkes is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Elkes and North Yorkshire Police are appealing for your help to help find him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe that Elkes could be in the York area, but as well as links to York, he also has links to Doncaster and Halifax.

Have you seen this wanted man?

Elkes is described as a white man, approximately 5’10” in height, proportionate build, short dark hair, short dark beard, tattoo of the name ‘Billy’ on his right arm.

If you see him or have any information as to his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

If you have an immediate sighting of Robert, please call 999.

Please quote reference number 12250099725 when providing any information.