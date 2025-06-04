Hunt for man wanted on suspicion of serious assault

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Jun 2025, 15:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Have you seen this wanted man?

30-year-old Robert Elkes is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Elkes and North Yorkshire Police are appealing for your help to help find him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers believe that Elkes could be in the York area, but as well as links to York, he also has links to Doncaster and Halifax.

Have you seen this wanted man?Have you seen this wanted man?
Have you seen this wanted man?

Elkes is described as a white man, approximately 5’10” in height, proportionate build, short dark hair, short dark beard, tattoo of the name ‘Billy’ on his right arm.

If you see him or have any information as to his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

If you have an immediate sighting of Robert, please call 999.

Please quote reference number 12250099725 when providing any information.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice