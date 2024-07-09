Hunt continues for paedophile jailed for making indecent photographs of a child who has breached Sex Offenders' Register
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police still need your help to find wanted man Sean Beazant.
Beazant, aged 37, who is from the Edlington area, was jailed for six months in 2022 for making indecent photographs of a child.
He is now wanted in connection with a report that he has failed to comply with the notification requirements for the Sex Offenders' Register.
Beazant is described as a white man, of a slim build, who is 5ft 9ins tall. He has very short brown/grey hair and brown eyes.
He has links to Cumbria as well as the rest of South Yorkshire.
If you see Beazant, please do not approach him but instead call 999
When you get in touch, please quote investigation number 14/43513/24.