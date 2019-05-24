Hundreds reveal concerns over booze and related nuisance behaviour in a Doncaster community.

Hundreds of people have raised concerns over booze and related nuisance behaviour in a Doncaster community.

A survey of residents in Finningley and Auckley confirmed the concerns in questionnaries, it was revealed at a meeting to discuss plans for a community alcohol partnership in the area.

Pictured: Alan Simpson - Area Co-ordinator CAP.

Alan Simpson, the area co-ordinator for the CAP, said 357 questionnaires had been returned on the issue from local residents.

They revealed around 67 per cent of those had revealed concerns about alcohol related litter, young people under 18 drinking in public, and young people hanging around shops and asking people to buy drink for them.

Mr Simpson explained to people including local councillors, head teachers, police and council officers how a CAP could help address the problems which have been reported in the area.

He has been asked to look at setting up a scheme by the police after residents had raised concerns about nuisance behaviour in the villages.

He said the idea of the scheme was to bring organisations together to deal with the scheme, which had funding from the drinks industry.

Actions usually included education, enforcement, action to address public concerns and diversionary activities.

He said: “It is a national programme funded by the alcohol industry, tailored around the areas to create a local solution.

“We would ask retailers to ask anyone who looks under 25 to provide evidence of their identity and their age before they sell the alcohol.”

He said some retailers had already expressed interest in supporting the scheme.

Money may be available for pay for activities for youngsters to keep them off alcohol, he added, although some may involve matched funding.

Another meeting is now set to be held next month to see how residents would like to move the scheme forwards.

Steve Cox, a ward councillor for Finnginley who attended the meeting said he did not feel all the antisocial behaviour in the villages was down to alcohol.

But he added: “I’m pleased that something positive is being done, and a presence of some sort will help the kids.

“I would like to get the airport involved as well.”