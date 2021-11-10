Hundreds of fake and unsafe toys seized in Doncaster town centre enforcement action

Some of the unsafe toys seized

Officers have carried out a week of enforcement action focusing on businesses selling illegal and counterfeit items.

The haul included more than 1,000 items such as general toys, scooters, ornaments and watches. Officers said all the items seized were either unsafe or counterfeit.

In addition to the seizures, some shops were also told to remove notices which were found to be contravening consumer rights by refusing refunds or exchanges.

Council officers will now assess the items seized and consider a range of enforcement options, including prosecution of those found to be selling the items.

Trading Standards are set to continue to visit premises in the town centre and further afield to ensure compliance in the run up to Christmas.

The department will also continue to engage with businesses in the town centre to ensure they are meeting legal requirements.

Coun Joe Blackham, cabinet member for enforcement, said: “If people are out buying toys and gifts, we want them to have confidence in the goods that they have purchased.