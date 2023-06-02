Hundreds of children set to be disappointed after cruel thieves steal tents from Doncaster study centre

The raiders targeted Austerfield Study Centre and Community Hub on Thursday night, stealing three teepees – and putting scores of summer camping trips to the centre in jeopardy.

A spokesman said: “It's with sad news that three of our teepee style tents were stolen last night from our new campsite at the study centre.

“These tents are for children to experience a night away from home when they visit the centre with their school.

Thieves stole the tents from Austerfield Study Centre.

"Thanks to these people who decided they would take them, we are going to have to disappoint hundreds of children that were hoping to spend a night under canvas this summer.

“We are a not for profit social enterprise and had to do a great deal of fund raising to buy these tents and cannot afford to replace them.