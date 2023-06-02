News you can trust since 1925
Hundreds of children set to be disappointed after cruel thieves steal tents from Doncaster study centre

Hundreds of children in Doncaster face missing out on camping trips after heartless thieves stole tents from a city study centre.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

The raiders targeted Austerfield Study Centre and Community Hub on Thursday night, stealing three teepees – and putting scores of summer camping trips to the centre in jeopardy.

A spokesman said: “It's with sad news that three of our teepee style tents were stolen last night from our new campsite at the study centre.

“These tents are for children to experience a night away from home when they visit the centre with their school.

Thieves stole the tents from Austerfield Study Centre.Thieves stole the tents from Austerfield Study Centre.
"Thanks to these people who decided they would take them, we are going to have to disappoint hundreds of children that were hoping to spend a night under canvas this summer.

“We are a not for profit social enterprise and had to do a great deal of fund raising to buy these tents and cannot afford to replace them.

“Please contact if you have information. The police have been informed.”