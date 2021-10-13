Hundreds of cannabis plants discovered during police swoops in Doncaster

A 130 plant cannabis set up was discovered at an address on Lower Dolcliffe Rd on October 1 . No suspects have been identified yet, but enquiries are ongoing.

Two men were arrested and charged after a 48 plant cannabis setup was discovered on Flowitt Street on October 5.

In Conisbrough and Edlington there is also an issue of youth anti-social behaviour in and around the town centre.

A police van responding to an incident.

A multi-agency plan to address the town centre ASB issue has been implemented, which sees us working with the council, local schools, local businesses and others. Key individuals involved have been identified and a range of measures are being used to curb their behaviour. Reporting and public feedback indicates that the situation is improving significantly, but there is still work to be done.

Following a drugs warrant on Todmorden Close, a man was found in possession of class A drugs, interviewed and processed for the offence on October 11.

Again organised criminality linked to drug supply is a problem in Edlington as are youth anti-social behaviour on the green spaces at Warmsworth.

Several local youths have been identified involved in this on the ‘Royal Estate’ in Edlington.

In other work a cannabis warning was given to an 18-year-old male who was stop-searched next to Warmsworth Cricket club, following increased patrols on September 27.

Two males were arrested in the process of breaking into a house on Staveley Street on October 4 and a cannabis setup was found inside.

There are significant issues around cannabis grows in the area at present. We have had notable successes around this in the last couple of months, but there is still much work to be done.

Cannabis set ups were discovered in an address on Askern Road, Bentley on September 24 and on Arthur Street on September 29.

A drugs warrant on Churchill Avenue on September 30 led to two adult male suspects being arrested in possession of suspected class A drugs and a quantity of cash was seized.