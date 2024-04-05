Watch more of our videos on Shots!

So far in 2024, 15 people have tragically lost their lives on our roads. Creating safer roads and cracking down on those who pose a risk on South Yorkshire’s roads is daily business for officers and teams from across the force.

As part of a recent operation to highlight the dangers of mobile phone use, roads policing officers carried out a dedicated two-week operation to enforce, deter and change the behaviour of those who believe ‘it won’t happen to me’.

During week one of the operation, officers had access to the National Highways unmarked Heavy Goods Vehicle tractor unit, that allows officers to carry out their duties from a greater height, seeing inside higher vehicles, as well as those below them.

Hundred drivers caught using mobile phone behind the wheel.

The first week, which focussed on the motorway network, saw 254 drivers dealt with for various offences including using a mobile phone while driving, not in proper control of their vehicle, not wearing a seat belt, no insurance and driving without due care.

During the second week, which focussed on urban areas within the county, 45 drivers were caught using their mobile phone or not being in proper control of their vehicle.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “Not a day goes by where officers do not enforce against someone who takes the decision to risk other’s lives.

“We unfortunately are too familiar with delivering devastating news to families when their loved one has died in a collision, and no matter your length of service, it never gets easier.

“We support the National Police Chiefs’ Council and are thankful to National Highways for allowing us use of their cab to support our efforts.

“You can’t control other people’s actions and decisions, but you can your own. Don’t drive if you are under the influence and when you are driving wear your seatbelt, lock your phone away and adhere to the speed limits.”

Those caught using their mobile phone reflected the national research that men and those under 25 are most likely to use their phone than others.

Insp Collings added: “If you are caught using your mobile, you will receive six points on your licence and a fine. If you have passed your driving test within two years, you will instantly lose your licence.

“Of those caught, 46 were making a call, 37 were texting, 11 emailing and six were scrolling social media. I urge you to think, is it worth it? Everything can wait until you’ve finished driving.”