An investigation is now underway following the discovery of the cannabis cultivation in Balby Road early on St Valentine’s Day.

Earlier reports had suggested that a stabbing had taken place after numerous police vehicles were seen by worried residents with a cordon put in place.

But South Yorkshire Police say there was no evidence of violence at the property at the junction with King Edward Road.

Police outside the house in Balby Road.

A spokesman said: “Officers conducted a search at a residential property in Balby Road and located a cannabis set-up containing a quantity of plants and equipment.

“Enquiries are ongoing. If you have information which may assist officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 419 of 14 February.”