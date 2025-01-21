Houses evacuated and five men make off after a van was deliberately reversed into a Doncaster house causing a gas leak
At 9.09pm yesterday, (Monday 20 January), South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of criminal damage at Vulcan Crescent in Doncaster.
It is reported that a white Ford Transit van reversed into a property on the street, causing damage, however no injuries were reported.
It is further reported that five unknown men left the vehicle after the incident, got into another van, and left the scene.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called in to deal with a gas leak caused by the collision, and three properties were temporarily evacuated whilst the structural damage was assessed, and residents have since returned to their properties.
Officers have recovered the van which was involved in the collision and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects involved.