Houses evacuated and five men make off after a van was deliberately reversed into a Doncaster house causing a gas leak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Houses had to be evacuated, and five men made off after a van was deliberately reversed into a Doncaster house causing a gas leak last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 9.09pm yesterday, (Monday 20 January), South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of criminal damage at Vulcan Crescent in Doncaster.

It is reported that a white Ford Transit van reversed into a property on the street, causing damage, however no injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is further reported that five unknown men left the vehicle after the incident, got into another van, and left the scene.

The scene last night.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called in to deal with a gas leak caused by the collision, and three properties were temporarily evacuated whilst the structural damage was assessed, and residents have since returned to their properties.

Officers have recovered the van which was involved in the collision and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects involved.