House in Doncaster street sealed off as police are deployed to scene

A house in Doncaster has been sealed off by police this morning, with a number of officers at the scene.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:25 am
The property in The Avenue, Bentley has been the scene of heavy police activity throughout the morning, eyewitnesses have said.

Photos show a number of ‘riot’ vans at the scene with numerous officers seen coming in and out of the premises.

It is understood police first attended at the property late last night.

Police have flooded a house in Bentley.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.