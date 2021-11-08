House in Doncaster street sealed off as police are deployed to scene
A house in Doncaster has been sealed off by police this morning, with a number of officers at the scene.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:25 am
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:32 am
The property in The Avenue, Bentley has been the scene of heavy police activity throughout the morning, eyewitnesses have said.
Photos show a number of ‘riot’ vans at the scene with numerous officers seen coming in and out of the premises.
It is understood police first attended at the property late last night.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.