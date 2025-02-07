Homicide rate in South Yorkshire among highest in England and Wales.

South Yorkshire has one of the highest homicide rates in England and Wales, new figures show.

It comes as police forces across the two countries recorded the lowest annual number of homicides since 2016-17, excluding 2020-21, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Office for National Statistics figures show South Yorkshire Police recorded 18 homicide victims in the year to March – down from 20 the year before.

It meant there were 14.2 victims per million residents over the last three years, which was one of the highest rates in the two countries.

Cleveland had the highest rate at 17.9 per million people, while Cheshire had the lowest at three.

Nationally, the number of victims fell by three per cent from 585 to 570 last year, with a rate of 9.5 homicides per million people.

Excluding 2020-21, it was the lowest number since 2016-17, when 538 homicide victims were recorded.

Homicide figures include murder, manslaughter and infanticide incidents. One incident can have multiple victims.

Police forces in England and Wales recorded 262 homicides using a sharp instrument in the year to March, which was by far the most common method.

Teenage victims were far more likely to be killed by a knife or a sharp instrument (83% of homicides) than victims of all ages (46%).

The figures also show a black person was more than four times more likely to be killed by homicide than a white person.

Ellen Milazzo, head of the National Homicide Service at the charity Victim Support, welcomed the fall in the number of homicides, but warned of the "very worrying" proportion of young people falling victim to knife crime.

She said: "Whilst it’s positive to see a small drop in the number of homicides, this doesn’t necessarily reflect a long-term downward trend, as the number of homicides has been similar for decades.

"The prevalence of young people killed by a knife or sharp instrument is also very worrying and we urgently need to take action on youth violence."

She added homicide "changes families forever, and can traumatise communities", and those affected by violent crime can see support from the National Homicide Service.