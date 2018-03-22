Homes raided in crime crackdown in Doncaster

Homes have been raided across Doncaster in a crackdown on crime today.

Operation Duxford has seen search warrants executed Cantley, Sprotbrough, Bentley, Thorne and Armthorpe.

Cannabis has been seized and one man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs so far.

The operation involves officers working with other agencies 'to target criminal activity, engage with members of public, address community issues and target anti-social behaviour'.

High visibility patrols are being planned throughout the day.

District commander Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley said: "The purpose of today’s operation is to robustly tackle local issues, reduce criminality and create a safe and happy environment for everyone to live in.

"Our main priority remains responding to feedback received by members of our community and working to implement plans and long-term solutions to address the concerns raised.

"I hope today’s operation illustrates our commitment to achieving this and I would like to offer my reassurance that work will continue beyond today, to resolve community issues, protect members of the public and bring offenders engaging in illegal activity to justice."

Councillor Chris McGuinness, Cabinet Member for Communities, Voluntary Sector and the Environment in Doncaster, said: "We have been working closely with South Yorkshire Police and other agencies to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour across Doncaster.

"We take very seriously the issue of anti-social behaviour and working together and engaging with the public does make a real difference.

“We have made it clear that we will support those who need our help but we will not tolerate those people who are behaving in an anti-social manner. We would encourage anyone who experiences or witness’s anti-social behaviour to report this to South Yorkshire Police."