High praise after Doncaster schoolgirls helped police locate vulnerable missing man

Two Doncaster schoolgirls have been awarded commendations by a sergeant after helping officers locate a vulnerable man in his 80s who had gone missing.

Officers were deployed to the Edlington area to search for the missing man, with serious concerns for his welfare due to his age and health.

As they searched the local area, officers engaged with Edlington residents to help spread the word and maximise their chances of finding the missing man.

And it was two children they spoke to as part of their searches who ended up finding the missing man collapsed on a steep hill.

PC Chris Rogers with Suzie and Lydia.

Following previous instructions, they phoned 999 and stayed with the man until officers arrived and were able to take him home, reunite him with loved ones and get him the medical attention he needed.

Now, the two 12-year-olds who found the man - Suzie Wilde and Lydia Thompson - have been presented with commendations by Edlington Sergeant Chris Rogers for their great work in finding the missing man and alerting officers so they could bring him to safety.

Sgt Rogers, of Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Officers were really concerned for the man's welfare due to a number of vulnerabilities and Suzie and Lydia's actions arguably saved his life.

"He had been missing for several hours and was being treated as a high risk missing person.

"Had they not found him when they did and alerted officers to where he was, the man's health could have deteriorated and I really do want to thank Suzie and Lydia for acting so maturely and instinctively in this situation."