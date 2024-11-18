High heights for cops leads to hundreds of drivers caught near Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers who took to higher heights in an unmarked HGV cab have caught hundreds of drivers risking their own and innocent road user’s lives.

Roads policing officers boarded an unmarked HGV cab, provided by National Highways earlier this month (4-8 November) and gathered shocking footage of actions that cause devastation on our roads.

During the five-day operation, officers patrolled the motorway network including the M1, M18 and A1, and stopped 215 vehicles; witnessing drivers watching TV on their tablets and mobiles, failing to wear their seat belts, and swerving on the hard shoulder.

Of those stopped, 30 drivers were found to be on their mobile phone, 31 were not wearing a seatbelt, 13 were not in proper control of their vehicle, 21 were dealt with for inappropriately using the hard shoulder and four were driving in the outside lane in a prohibited vehicle.

In addition to the above, a further four drivers were dealt with for having no insurance, three for driving through a red X and three for having an insecure load.

Of those stopped, 168 were HGVs, 21 were LGVs and 26 were cars.

Roads Policing Chief Inspector Pete Spratt said: “We are committed to doing all we can to reduce road deaths and casualties on our roads, but everyone must take responsibility for their actions and help us reduce the risk.

“I urge people to think how they would feel if their loved one was killed by a drink or drug driver, or by someone who picked up their mobile phone behind the wheel.

“Every one of the drivers caught during this operation had the ability in certain circumstances to kill someone.

“The Fatal4 includes offences that are the greatest contributing factors to fatal and serious collisions within South Yorkshire; using a mobile phone, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt.

“These are all things a driver can avoid doing. You can and should be in control of your own actions.

“Think, is it worth the risk? If you seriously hurt someone or kill them, you will likely be facing a significant prison sentence. Your life will change.”

For more information on the Fatal4, please visit the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership website: https://sysrp.co.uk/