'Heroic' cops given national bravery awards after saving life of woman after an horrific incident when she was hit by train

Four "heroic" officers have been awarded and commended after saving the life of a woman who was hit by a train at Doncaster Railway Station.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCs Christopher Bell, Carl Holden, Tanveer Akhtar and Ben Hawley will receive a top bravery and life-saving honour from the Royal Humane Society (RHS) for the parts they played in saving a woman who was trapped under a train last year.

On 12 August 2024, officers responded to an emergency incident at Doncaster Station following reports of a woman being critically injured after she was involved in a collision with a train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faced with a busy platform of commuters, including several who had watched this horrific incident unfold, a number of officers raced to the scene and administered key first aid.

PC Ben Hawley (left) and PC Carl Holden (right) with Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp.

Working as a team, PCs Bell, Hawley, Akhtar and Holden climbed down onto the track with their first aid equipment before PC Holden got underneath the train and applied tourniquets to the woman's legs.

The other three officers then came under the train to offer further first aid support to the woman, who also had a head injury.

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service then arrived to pull the woman from under the train before she was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later, NHS surgeons who treated the woman contacted police to say that without the intervention of our officers, the woman's life "would have been lost".

The four officers have since been awarded Royal Humane Society Testimonials on Parchment for saving the woman’s life.

Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp said: "These four officers showed incredible bravery and aptitude in a horrific and challenging situation to ultimately save this woman's life.

"The fundamental role of police officers is to protect and preserve life and that is exactly what they did, and I am so pleased they are being recognised by the Royal Humane Society for their efforts on that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every day, officers across the force face demanding, harrowing and traumatic situations as part of their day-to-day roles.

"We don't always get to share details of these incidents and the incredible roles played by our officers in keeping the public safe so it's great that we're able to recognise these officers' actions and achievements and that they are getting the recognition they deserve."

The four officers have also won the personal praise of Andrew Chapman, who is secretary of the RHS.

He said: “The police did a brilliant job. Despite the obvious risks attached to getting under a functioning train they realised that the woman needed immediate attention if she was to survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ignoring any danger to themselves the four officers all went under the train and succeeded in their fight to save her.

“If they had not acted as they did, it is very doubtful that she would have survived. They were true life-saving heroes and richly deserve the awards they are to receive.”

The RHS is a British charity which awards medals, testimonials and certificates for acts of bravery in the saving of human life.