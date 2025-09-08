Hero store manager tracks down thief and saves Doncaster shopper’s bag

A Doncaster man has praised the extraordinary efforts of a store manager who went above and beyond to reunite him with his stolen bag.

Mr Surjit Singh Duhre, of Bawtry Road, lost his black man-bag containing all his possessions while shopping at Heron Foods on Acacia Road, Doncaster.

The discovery left him devastated — but the quick actions of the store’s manager, Tracey Smith, turned the situation around.

Tracey spent over an hour carefully reviewing CCTV footage until she identified the individual responsible for taking the bag.

Heron Foods on Acacia Road.

The following day, when confronted, the man at first denied the theft. But when Tracey reminded him that the incident had been captured on camera, he returned minutes later with the bag, claiming it had been a mistake.

Speaking afterwards Mr Duhre said: “Tracey is a true community hero. Her honesty, determination, and sheer persistence saved me from devastating loss. She worked tirelessly on my behalf, and I can’t thank her enough.”

He has since written to Buckingham Palace, asking that Tracey and her partner be invited to a Royal Garden Party in recognition of her exceptional actions.

Mr Duhre has also contacted Heron Foods’ head office to commend Tracey’s service, describing her as “the embodiment of integrity and community spirit”.

This act of honesty and courage is already earning praise across Doncaster, with many saying Tracey’s actions deserve wider recognition.