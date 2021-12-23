Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Russell John Royston, age 40, Millicent Square, Maltby: Sending grossly offensive indecent obscene and menacing electronic communications. Comply with community order by December 2022. Carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until December 2024. Costs £710.

Nathaniel Elsmore, age 20, Urban Road, Hexthorpe: Harrassment and stalking. Comply with community order by December 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, attend appointments with responsible officer as required. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or undirectly to last until December 2022. Costs £245.

Michael Paul Cash, age 29, Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket and failure to communicate, fair remains unpaid. Fined £220. Compensation £4.20. Costs £184.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay Crooks, age 34, The Homestead, Bentley: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket and failure to communicate, fair remains unpaid. Fined £220. Comepnsation £2.20. Costs £184.

Christian Farral, age 36, Parkway North, Wheatley: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket and failure to communicate, fair remains unpaid. Fined £220. Compensation £4.30. Costs £184.

Charlotte Hayes, age 27, Rose Avenue, Balby: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket and failure to communicate, fair remains unpaid. Fined £220. Compensation £2.20. Costs £184.

Martin Kirk, age 71, Stoops Lane, Bessacarr: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket and failure to communicate, fair remains unpaid. Fined £220. Compensation £3.40. Costs £184.

Sarah Macleod, age 35, Lower Kenyon Street, Thorne: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket and failure to communicate, fair remains unpaid. Fined £220. Compensation £4.20. Costs £184.

William Macleod, age 34, Lower Kenyon Street, Thorne: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket and failure to communicate, fair remains unpaid. Fined £220. Compensation £4.20. Costs £184.

Jesse Sadd, age 29, Beckett Road, Wheatley: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket and failure to communicate, fair remains unpaid. Fined £220. Compensation £4.20. Costs £184.

Bryn Tansley, age 49, French Street, Skellow: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket and failure to communicate, fair remains unpaid. Fined £220. Compensation £2.20. Costs £184.

Bradley Laws, age 26, Sheffield Road, Warmsworth: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Samantha McCormack, age 30, Huntington Road, Intake: Assaulted a police office. Assault by beating. Possession of class B drugs. Comply with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Drugs to be forfeited. Compensation £300.

Adrian Guy Douglas Clarke, age 35, Balby Road, Balby: Failed to comply with community order. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Comply with requirements of supervision period. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Josh Terence Edmans, age 25, Challenger Crescent, Thurnscoe: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Mark White, age 47, Urch Close, Conisbrough: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Darren Luttman, age 51, Oversley Road, Wheatley: Drink driving, driving without insurance. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months, reduced by 36 weeks if approved course completed by February 2024. Costs £180.

Duane Edward Shaw, age 34, Canal View, Stainforth: Use of abusive and threatening behaviour. Criminal damage. Comply with community order by December 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £100. Compensation £500. Costs £180.

Marius Negru, age 33, Great North Road, Woodlands: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and without insurance. Comply with community order. Under curfew with electronic tagging between the hours of 9pm-6am daily from December 13 to January 2022. Costs £180.

Stewart Ramsey, age 31, Alexandra Road, Balby: Theft. Fined £40. Costs £119.

Clare Neilson, age 58. c/o Attic Flat, Bennetthorpe, Doncaster: Domestic violence protection notice served, Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Ewan Storey, age 19, Ash Tree Road, Thorne: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and without insurance, refused to stop vehicle when directed by police officer. Committed to prison for 28 days. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Costs £128.

Karl Takacs, age 37, c/o Rosslyn Crescent, Bentley: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Paul Jon Barkley, age 47, Bentley Road, Bentley: Assault causing atual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. Comply with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until June 2023. Compensation £250.

Ben Chambers, age 33, Askern Road, Bentley: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Logan Lee Day, age 25, Old Road, Conisbrough: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Sean Humble. age 43, Denver Road, Norton: Breach of restraining order. Committed a further offence while on suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Costs £128.