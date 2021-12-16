Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Gary Neale, age 79, St Vincent Avenue, Doncaster: Failed to comply with requirements of environment order. Fined £220 Costs £412.49.

Adrian Pell, Laburnam Road, Mexborough: Breach of community protection order. Fined £220. Costs £890.39.

Corrie Dunstan, age 30, Coronation Road, Stainforth: Failed to comply with requirements of environment order. Fined £220. Costs £436.10.

Ashley Dale Metcalf, age 39, Alderson Drive, Doncaster: Theft. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Comply with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Costs £128.

Gavin Paul Platts, age 41, Miller Close, Thorne: Entered as a trespasser. Theft. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Comply with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for nine months. Compensation £295.78.

Marvin Stacey, age 36, Stripe Road, Rossington: Driving under the influence of drugs. Must comply with community order by November 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months. Costs £180.

Kydi Oberg, age 28, Beckett Road, Wheatley: Theft. Committed to prison for two weeks. Compensation £320.

Jay Smith, age 26, South Street, Highfields: Criminal damage. Assault by beating. Must comply with community order by November 2022. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement for 60 days. Carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £180.

Ellemae Birtles, age 18, Melling Avenue, Doncaster: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £17.50. Costs £184.

Jamie Terence Lock, age 36, NFA: Two counts of theft. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Compensation £81.

Emestas Zilinskas, age 23, Rostholme Square, Bentley: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Fined £253. Costs £75.

Matthew Morgan, age 37, Nether Hall Road, Doncaster: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Christopher Farrow, age 34, Duke Street, Doncaster: Assaulted a police officer. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. Comply with supervision order for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Compensation £300.

James Peter Buck, age 32, Crabtree Road, Dunscroft: Breach of supervision requirements following release from prison. Fined £50. Costs £75.

Anthony Craig Newton, age 39, Queens Crescent, Edlington: Failed to comply with community order. Comply with order by October 2022.

Carl Anthony Wynne, age 38, Harlington Court, Denaby Main: Failed to comply with community order requirement of a suspended sentence. Fined £50. Costs £75.

Nathan Hallgate-Smith, age 31, South Street, Hyde Park: When suspected of a driving offence, failed to supply a specimen when requested. Driving without a licence and no insurance. Driving without due care and attention. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Bail granted. Under curfew with electronic tagging from 8pm to 6am daily. Report to Doncaster Police Station Wednesdays and Fridays between 12pm and 2pm.

Benjamin Taylor, age 26, Littlemoor Lane, Balby: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £75.

Darren Paul Hunt, age 38, Kirton Lane, Stainforth: Assault causing actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must comply with requirements of supervision order for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £213.

Aaron Griffiths, age 26, Coppice Road, Highfields: Breach of public spaces protection order. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £107.

Wayne Collingwood, age 44, Laurel Terrace, Skellow: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months. Fined £120 Costs £119.

Brooklyn Lee Allinson, age 19, Oliver Street, Mexborough: Criminal damage. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £107.

Carol Kirkham, age 55, West Street, Thorne: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if approved course completed by November 2022. Fined £300. Costs £119.

Matthew Lee Simpson, age 23, Farnley Road, Balby: Drink driving. Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 23 months. Fined £950. Costs £180.

Craig Nigel Whittle, age 36, Makin Street, Mexborough: Use of threatening abusive insulting behaviour. Comply with community order requirements by November 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. Costs £180.

Ryan Buttery, age 36, Princess Avenue, Stainforth: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 14 days.

Karl Takacs, age 37, C/O Rosslyn Crescent, Bentley: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Luke Congrave, age 26, Coniston Drive, Balby: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and no insurance. Failed to stop vehicle when requested. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Costs £213.

Lucy Antcliffe, age 38, Cliff View, Denaby Main: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £40. Costs £119.