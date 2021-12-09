Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Ryan Clark, age 19, Victoria Road, Balby: Theft. Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and no insurance. Comply with community order by November 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Costs £180.

Tyrone Dean Sears, age 43, Hunt Lane, Bentley: Theft. Use of threatening and abusive behaviour. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Committed to prison for 36 weeks. Costs £156.

Leah Ann Tyler, age 21, High Street, Doncaster: Assault caused actual bodily harm. Must comply with community order by November 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Compensation £150.

Kyle Allan Mitchell, age 29, Wells Road, Doncaster: Criminal damage. Assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Must comply with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, to carry out any instructions made by officer for 30 days. Compensation £50.

Robert Johnstone, age 45, Acacia Road, Cantley: Racially aggravated assault. Fined £1,106. Costs £730.

Ryan Brown, age 28, Morton Road, Mexborough: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket. Fixed penalty notice served for payment still outstanding. Fined £220. Compensation £4.20. Costs £184.

Steven Carmichael, age 40, Ronald Road, Balby: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket. Fixed penalty notice served for payment still outstanding. Fined £220. Compensation £7.30. £184.

Benjamin Taylor, age 26, Littlemorre Lane, Doncaster: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order served for 28 days.

Nathan Butler, age 27, Alvaston Walk, Denaby Main: Assault causing actual bodily harm. Criminal damage. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until November 2023. Compensation £100.

Katie Illman, age 42, Avenue Road, Askern: Deposited controlled waste without authority or current environmental permit, Fined £150. Costs £332.

Aandrew Gaskin, age 51, Maple Road, Mexborough: Breach of public spaces protection order. Fined £220. Costs £310.04.

Thomas Watson, age 75, Jubilee Court, Silver Jubilee Close, Wheatley Hills: In breach of public spaces protection order. Fined £120. Costs £310.04.

Lewis Jonathan Lowther, age 24, Walpole Close, Balby: In possession of class B drugs. Fined £50. costs £34.

James Terence Cullen, age 36, Howbeck Drive, Edlington: In possesion of class B drugs. Harassement. Must comply with community order by November 2022. Under curfew with electronic tagging for six weeks from November 19 to December 30, 7pm-7am daily. Drugs to be forfeited. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until November 2022. Costs £180.

Jay Lewis Crooks, age 34, NFA: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Thomas John Crook, age 40, The Avenue, Bentley: Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue by original end date October 2022. Curfew requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue.

Michael David Stanton, age 29, Cromwell Road, Mexborough: Failed to comply with requirements of community order. Order to continue. Comply with requirements to carry out 115 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £75.

Nathan Atkin, age 39, NFA: Four counts of theft. Committed to prison for six weeks concurrent. Compensation £150.

Ricky Lee Panks, age 34, Harris Road, Armthorpe: Breach of restraining order. Committed a further offence while serving community order. Comply with community order by November 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. Costs £180.

Stephen Smith, age 32, Manor Estate, Toll Bar: In possession of class B drugs. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Theft. Must comply with community order by November 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, comply with instructions of officer and attend appointments.

Kurt Goulding, age 30, Lower Malton Road, Scawsby: Assault by beating. Criminal damage. Must comply with community order by November 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to comply with any instructions by officer and to attend appointments. Fined £100. Compensation £150. Costs £180.

Adam Kendall, age 30, Oak Road, Thorne: Assault by beating. Committed a further offence while community order was in place. Must comply with community order by November 2023. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £180.

Rachael Brady, age 35, Riviera Parade, Bentley: Failed to comply with supervision requirement following release from prison. Fined £80.

Ahmet Arslan, age 23, Burton Avenue, Balby: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and without insurance. Failed to surrender to court having been released on bail. Must comply with community order by November 2022. Carry out 140 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months.

Sarah Connor, age 37, Cooke Street, Bentley: Theft. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for six months. Compensation £29.

Wayne Kime, age 33, Ripon Avenue, Wheatley: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.