Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Barrie Michael Bartliff, age 33, Huntingdon Road, Intake: Theft. Must comply with community order. Under curfew with electronic tagging for 12 weeks, 8pm-6am from November 5 to January 27, 2022. Costs £180.

Alexander Buckle, age 35, Dukes Crescent, Edlington: In possession of a loaded air weapon. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £22.

Brett Baden Allan Gibbens, age 30, York Road, Mexborough: In possession of class B drugs. Driving under the influence of drugs. Taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Must comply with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by November 2022. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months. Costs £95.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Higgins, age 39, Nether Hall Road, Doncaster: In possession of class B drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £40. Costs £119.

Bethany Sadd, age 34, Welfare Road, Woodlands: Two counts of theft. Compensation £38.50. Costs £36.20.

Benjamin Luke Atkinson, age 39, Shirley Road, Hexthorpe: Assault by beating. Must comply with community order for 30 days, Building Better Relationships. Carrry out 40 hours of unpaid work for next 12 months. Costs £180.

David Whittaker, age 50, Church Street, Conisbrough: Criminal damage. Assault by beating. Fined £250. Costs £119.

Michael Archer, age 42, St Peter Drive, Askern: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Jeanette Murphy, age 42, Wordsworth Avenue, Campsall: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Frantisek Pecha, age 26, Apley Road, Hyde Park: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Driving without relevant insurance. Fined £300. Costs £119.

Daniel Lee Roach, age 32, Field Road, Stainforth: In breach of restraining order. Fined £120. Costs £34.

Emma Jade Fraser, age 30, Hyperion Way, New Rossington: Theft. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Darren Webster, age 52, Plantation Close, Askern: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, reduced by 137 days if approved course is completed by October 2022. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Allen Edmans, age 54, South Drive, Bolton upon Dearne: In possession of class A drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £120. Costs £74.

Mark Epton, age 35, Hampden Road, Mexborough: Criminal damage. 12 months conditional discharge. Costs £107.

Andrew McMinn, age 29, York Road, Doncaster: In breach of restraining order. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Aaron Scott Poole, age 29, Crecy Avenue, Intake: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months, reduced by 40 weeks if an approved course is completed by April 2024. Fine d £720. Costs £157.

Lewis Jonathan Lowther, age 24, Walpole Close, Balby: In possession of class B drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £125. Costs £119.

Luke Stringer, age 35, Handsworth Gardens, Armthorpe: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £300. Costs £119.

Brendan Bray, age 27, Osbourne Avenue, Woodlands: Criminal damage. Committed a further offence whilst on a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 18 months suspended for 16 weeks and now must comply with supervision requirements Rehabilitation Activity. Compensation £185.

Matthew Colin Hopson, age 40, Queens Crescent, Balby: Assault by beating. Fined £500. Costs £135.

Thomas William Mordue, age 27, Davis Road, Askern: Drink driving. Committed a further offence whilst on a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for two years, and must now comply with supervision requirements Rehabilitation Activity for up to 23 days. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Fined £266. Costs £119.

Jason Smith, age 49, Mercel Avenue, Armthorpe: In breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Aaron Hynes, age 29, Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley: Assault by beating. Fined £415. Compensation £88.55. Costs £127.

Brendon Graham Isle, age 40, Victoria Road, Balby: In possession of a dangerous object. Committed a further offence whilst on a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 38 weeks. Costs £748.

John Mark Chittock, age 37, St Vincent Road, Wheatley: In breach of restraining order. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Costs £213.

Hannah Gordon Senior, age 30, Warning Tongue Lane, Cantley: Harassment, use of threatening behaviour. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until May 2023. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Maria Smith, age 39, NFA: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for seven days.

Jamil Mohammed, age 45, Cranbrook Road, Wheatley: Sending grossly offensive electronic messages. Must comply with community order by November 2022, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.Carry out 608 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until May 2023. Costs £180.