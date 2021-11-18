Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Joshua David Charles Hoff, age 29, Wharf Road, Wheatley: Use of threatening and abusive behaviour. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Fined £40. Costs £74.

Patrick Jordan Ronan, age 28, Carr Hill, Balby: Criminal damage. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Costs £128.

David Anthony Hodgson, Northfield, Toll Bar: Assault by beating. Criminal damage. Comply with community order Building Better Relationships. Carry out 130 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Restraining order not to contact the victims directly or indirectly to last until October 2023. Compensation £300.

Ionela Paun, age 34, Royal Avenue, Doncaster: Theft. Failed to surrender to court following release on bail. Nine months conditional discharge.Costs £107.

Iulian Scarlat, age 32, Westminster Cresent, Intake: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 14 days.

Michael Rawlings, age 40, Harrowden Road, Wheatley: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Danny Joe Horvath, age 24, Elmfield Road, Hyde Park: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £5.30. Costs £184.

Carol Quinn, age 48, Trafalgar Way, Carcroft: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £5.50. Costs £184.

Michelle Moreno, age 32, Wheatley Park Road, Bentley: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £4.40. Costs £184.

Paul Carver, age 46, Beach Road, Campsall: Failed to comply with community order. Must comply with new order by March 2022. Carry out 55 hours unpaid work. Costs £35.

Michael Crank, age 29, Sheep Dip Lane, Dunscroft: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Jake Dean Natale, age 25, St Margaret’s Road, Belle Vue: Drink driving. Driving without insurance. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 91 days if approved course completed by May 2022. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Joanne Holmes, age 55, Travis Gardens, Hexthorpe: In possession of a dangerous object. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must comply with supervision order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Costs £278.

Dionne Shona Miller, age 34, Gowdall Green, Bentley: Drunk an disorderly in a public place. Assault by beating. Must comply with community order by October 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Compensation £150.

Aaron Rylance, age 32, Borrowdale Close, Carcroft: Two counts of theft. Assault by beating. Use of threatening abusive behaviour. Compensation £58.98. Costs £310.

Corey Davis, age 19, Sycamore Grove, Cantley: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Chantelle Charles, age 35, Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Luke Harper, age 29, Grangefield Terrace, New Rossington: Drink driving. Driving without insurance. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 92 days if approved course completed by June 2022. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Lindsey Fanning, age 35, Alexander Road, Balby: Use of abusive threatening behaviour. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Gemma Brown, age 38, Clifton Hill, Conisbrough: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months,reduced by 170 days if approved course is completed by January 2023. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Nazim Miftari, age 25, Pentland Chase, Auckley: Failed to provide a specimen when requested. Failed to give details following an accident. Must comply with community order. Under curfew with electronic tagging for ten weeks between the hours of 7pm-7am daily from November 2 to January 11, 2022. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months. Costs £180.

Jacob Presley, age 23, Leger Way, Wheatley Hills: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 92 days of approved course completed by June 2022. Fined £275. Costs £119.

Daniel Wilkinson, age 30, Laneside Close, Hexthorpe: Drink driving. Driving without a licence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months, reduced by 170 days if approved course completed by January 2023. Fined £300. Costs £119.

Scott Jackson, age 34, Tennyson Avenue, Sprotbrough: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Wayne Kime, age 33, Ripon Avenue, Wheatley: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Ian David Smith, age 45, Churchill Avenue, Cusworth: Theft. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Must comply with community order to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Compensation £95. Costs £640.

Matthew Bell, Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe: Failed to comply with community order. Fined £220. Costs £529.34.

Christopher Bates, Low Land Walk Askern: Failed to comply with community order. Fined £220. Costs £518.03.

Mollie Magee-Sharp, Warren Close, Intake: Failed to comply with community order. Fined £50. Costs £323.19.