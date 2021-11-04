Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Jordan Sheehy, age 25, Hawthorn Grove, Conisbrough: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Driving without insurance. Driving without due care and attention. In possession of class A and B drugs. Failed to supply a specimen when requested. Comply with community order by October 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years. Drugs to be forfeited. Costs £180.

Clyde Manson, age 32, C/O Queens Court, Thorne: Criminal damage. Assault causing actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Compensation £690.

Dale Kendell, age 31, St Peters Road, Balby: Failed to comply with community order. Carry out 70 hours of unpaid work by July 2022. Costs 75.

Ryan Stephen Stocks, age 23, Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Comply with supervision requirements by April 2022. Carry out 20 hours of unpaid work. Costs £75.

Dale Keith White, age 41, Riviera Mount, Bentley: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Costs £50.

Dean Cunningham, age 48, St Michael’s Drive, Thorne: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months. Fined £280. Costs £119.

Bhupinder Singh Dhaliwal, age 41, Doncaster Road, Conisbrough: Driving without insurance. Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £120. Costs £34.

Kurt Paul Dunstain, age 28, Edlington Lane, Warmsworth: Use of abusive insulting threatening behaviour. Fined £180. Costs £184.

Millie Jade Moxon, Lindum Street, Hexthorpe: Having been served with an abatement order, failed to remove and properly dispose of accumulations of rubbish. Fined £660. Costs £584.10.

Harry Wesley Trench, age 20, C/O March Vale Rise, Conisbrough: Failed to comply with requirements of community order. Must comply with requirements by September 2022.

Louise Welch, age 40, NFA: Failed to comply with requirements of ommunity order. Must comply with requirements by August 2022.

Ankush Sharma, age 37, Kings Road, Doncaster: Assault by beating. Comply with community order by October 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Restraining order made not to contact the victim to last until October 2022. Compensation £100. Costs £245.

Reece Wilkinson, age 25, Hazel Avenue, Auckley: Sending threatening txt messages causing distress. Comply with community order by October 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 100 hours of unpaid work withing next 12 months. Restraining order made not to contact the victim to last until October 2022. Costs £180.

Zoe Hudson, age 22, Florence Avenue, Balby: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Jordan Paton, age 22, Galsworthy Close, Balby: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Craig Sayles, age 35, Parkway North, Wheatley: Failed to comply with order made by Family Law Court. Committed to prison for six months concurrent, suspended for 24 months. To participate in Building Better Relationship programme. Carry out 220 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Restraining order made not to contact the victim to last until further order made. Costs £256.

Ratislav Balaz, age 27, Lime Tree Avenue, Hyde Park: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if approved course completed by May 2022. Fined £300. Costs £119.

Luke Christopher Bourke, age 31, Princes Street, Woodlands: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £375. Costs £122.

Mary Wilson, age 38, Pincheon Green Lane, Sykehouse: Drink driving. Comply with community order by November 2021. Under curfew with electronic tagging for six weeks, between the hours of 7pm-7am daily from October 19 – November 30. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months, reduced by 24 weeks if approved course completed by March 2023. Costs £180.

Denzel Marcus Clayton, age 22, Exchange Street, Hyde Park: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Driving without insurance. Comply with community order by Janaury 2022. Under curfew with electronic tagging for 12 weeks, between the hours of 7pm-7am daily from October 19-January 19, 2022. * Curfew doesn’t apply between November 13-21. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for eight months. Costs £180.

Derrick Hampton,, age 41, Tudor Road, Intake: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fine £120. Costs 119.

Steven Ty Cookson, age 19, Armitage Road, Balby: In possession of class B drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Harley Delmar, age 27, Surrey Street, Balby: In possession of class B drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Gemma Louise Mackay, age 37, Westminster Crescent, Intake: Drink driving. Fined £280. Costs £180.

Paul Ebbage, age 34, Gordon Street, Doncaster: Four counts of theft. Committed to prison for 36 weeks. Compensation £750.