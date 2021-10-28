Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

David Halifax, age 54, Lower Pasture, Finningley: Assault. Criminal damage. Use of threatening abusive behaviour. Comply with community order by November 2021. Under curfew with electronic tagging for four weeks, between hours of 8pm and 6am, October 11 to November 11. Compensation £470.60. Costs £180.

Richard Howe, age 46, Grange Close, Hatfield: A domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Aaron Harry Plant, age 32, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Use of threatening abusive behaviour. Assault by beating. Failed to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Compensation £100.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas John Crook, age 40, The Avenue, Bentley: Use of threatening abusive behaviour. Trespassing. Comply with community order by October 2022. Under curfew with electronic tagging for four weeks, between the hours of 8pm to 8am October 12 to November 9. Compensation £50.

Neil McMurray, age 43, Park Avenue, Carcroft: Failed to take measures to remove household waste. Fined £480. Costs £715.05.

Nathan John Taylor, age 30, Aldcliffe Crescent, Balby: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Aiden Hamilton, age 25, Markham Avenue, Carcroft: In possession of class B drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. 12 months conditional discharge. Costs £107.

Brian Mitchell, age 70, Sandy Lane, Belle Vue: Assaulted a police officer by beating her. Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £202. Compensation £100. Costs £119.

Vuetaki Mocevakaca Waqabaca, age 51, The Oval, Conisbrough: Driving whilst disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and without insurance. Driving through a red light. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Courtney Cooley, age 20, Bridge Grove, Cusworth: Assault by beating. Comply with community order by October 2022. Under curfew with electronic tagging for four weeks, between the hours of 9pm-6am daily from October 12 to November 8. Compensation £50. Costs 180.

Megan Cooley, age 18, Melling Avenue, Sprotbrough: Assault by beating. Comply with community order by October 2022. Carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Compensation £175. Costs £180.

Jody Like Horner, age 35, Leicester Avenue, Intake: Drink driving. Comply with community order by October 2022. Under curfew with electronic tagging for four weeks, between the hours of 7pm-6am daily from October 12 to November 8. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 23 months, reduced by 23 weeks if approve course completed by February 2023. Costs £180.

Robert David Bennett, age 53, Willow Avenue, Thorne: Assault by beating. Comply with community order by October 2022. Exclusion requirement not to enter White Hart public house in Thorne for 12 months. Compensation £100. Costs £180.

Joel Andrew Carr, age 25, Elsworth Close, Balby Bridge: In possession of class B drugs. Fined £120. Costs £34.

Casey Margaret McMahon, age 42, Camden Place, Balby Bridge: Theft. 12 months conditional discharge. Costs £22.

Tommy Geraghty, asge 27, HMP Doncaster, Marshgate: Assaulted a prison officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Cameron Duff, age 22, NFA: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Kevin Stothard, age 61, Howbeck Drive, Edlington: Theft. Possesion of dangerous object. Conviction of a further offence whilst under community order. Comply with community order by October 2022, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Compensation £85.50.

Liam Smith, age 24, Clat Flat Lane, Rossington: Assaulted a police officer by beating. Comply with community order by October 2022. Carry out 130 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Compensation £100. Costs £715.

Jonathan David Isle, age 37, Gibbons Lane, Thorne: Theft. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for four weeks concurrent. Compensation £45. Costs £213.50.

John William Poole, age 29, Argyll Avenue, Intake: Assault causing actual bodily harm. In possession of class B drugs. Comply with community order by October 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Drugs to be forfeited. Compensation £500.

Anthony Craig Newton, age 39, Queens Crescent, Edlington: Breach of restraining order. Comply with community order requirements by October 2022. Alcohol Treatment Requirement as directed for six months. Carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £180.

Ethan James Ellis, age 26, Instone Terrace, Instoneville: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Rebecca Jane Lyne, age 40, Fenland Road, Thorne: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Theft. Two counts of use of threatening abusive behaviour. Failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 11 weeks.

Michael Wolverson, age 52, Florence Avenue, Balby: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Omar Hassan Abdula Ahmed, age 25, Glyn Avenue, Doncaster: Failed to comply with community order. Fined £120.