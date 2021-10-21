Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court
These are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates’ Court.All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.
Keith Thompson, age 41, Thirlmere Gardens, Kirk Sandall: Two counts of theft. Comply with community order by November 2021. Under curfew with electronic monitoring for six weeks, 7pm-7am daily. Costs £95.
Carl Watson, age 40, Flint Road, Intake: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.
John Butler, age 53, Ingram Crescent, Dunscroft: Theft. Fined £40. Costs £119.
Daniel Hamilton, age 24, Fairtlands Grove, Auckley: Use of threatening abusive behaviour. Fined £120. Costs £119.
Timothy Kirkham, age 24, Central Avenue, Woodlands: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 92 days if approved course completed by May 2022. Fined £300. Costs £119.
Andrew Joseph Kowalski, age 40, Baxter Court, Wheatley: Criminal damage. Fined £80, Costs £119.
Andrew Neville Pilkington, age 37, Decoy Bank South, Lakeside: Use of abusive threatening behaviour. Fined £220, Costs £119.
Zoe Sadd, age 47, Anchor Close, Thorne: Theft. Fined £40. Costs £119.
Bothwell Elton Zvekare, age 32, Glyn Avenue, Doncaster: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £107.
Chris Nixon, age 36, Grangefield Court, Cantley: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £240. Costs £119.
Jonathan Garbutt, age 37, Lorna Road, Mexborough: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 92 days if approved course completed by May 2022. Fined £200. Costs £119.
Lee Bramhall, age 43, Simpson Place, Mexborough: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.
Ben Kennington, age 35, Ingleborough Drive, Sprotbrough: Driving under the influence of drugs. Comply with community order by July 2022, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years. Costs 95.
Kevin Higgins, age 36, Woodlands Way, Denaby Main: Theft. Comply with community order by April 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Compensation £164.63.
Adrian Michael David Nickson: age 36, New Street, Mexborough: Theft. Fined £80. Compensation £72.
Carl Alexander Hinsley, age 34, Levet Road, Cantley: Assault by beating. Comply with community order by October 2022. Carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. Compensation £100. Costs £180.
Brendan Flint, age 44, High Street, Barnby Dun: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.
Peter Luke McGuire, age 31, The Homestead, Bentley: Theft. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Handling stolen goods. Entered as a trespasser and theft. Committed to prison for 32 weeks. Costs £241.
Ibrahim Kamkira, Christ Church Road, Doncaster: Failed to take steps to remove/properly dispose of refuse having been served notice. Fined £220. Costs £400.30.
David McLelland, Broomhouse Lane, Edlington: Failed to comply with requirements under public spaces protection order. Fined £220. Costs £310.04.
Savannah Davis, King Georges Road, Rossington: Failed to comply with a community protection notice. Fined £440. Costs £377.84.
Lucia-Roxana Popa, Dockin Hill Road: Failed to take steps to remove/dispose of accumulation of refuse having been served notice. Fined £220. Costs £656.59.
Simon Shaw, King Georges Road, Rossington: Failed to comply with community protetion notice. Fined £440. Costs £367.84.
David Peter Overton, age 29, Scarll Road, Hexthorpe: Theft. Use of abusive threatening behaviour. Fined £40. Costs £119.
Bradley Gaskin, age 26, Chestnut Court, Bentley: Assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Restraining order not to contact the victim, to last until further order. Compensation £200. Costs 128.
Milosz Konopacki, age 26, Barnett Green, Dunscroft: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fied £50. Costs £119.
David Simon, age 36, Queen Street, Balby: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.
Michael Wolverson, age 52, NFA: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.
Ronnie Smith, age 40, Wharf Road, Doncaster: Two counts of theft. 12 months conditional discharge. Compensation £3. Costs £107.
Jordan Edward Mawer, age 24, NFA: Use of threatening and abusive behaviour. 12 months conditional discharge. Compensation £100.
Connor Ryan, age 25, Spa Terrace, Askern: Breach of restraining order. Criminal damage. Must comply with community order by October 2023. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to comply with any instructions. Costs £180.
Nicole Tina Hendren, age 27, Abbey Road, Dunscroft: Assaulted a police officer. Committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 months. Compensation £500. Costs £313.
Stephen Shaw, age 40, Mayfield Crescent, New Rossington: Two counts of assault by beating. Fined £360. Costs £656.
Geoff Francis Finlow, age 35, NFA: 11 counts of theft. Use of threatening abusive behaviour. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Costs £128.
Liam Sloan, age 23, NFA: Failed to comply with community protection notice. Committed a further offence whilst on conditional discharge. Fined £60. Costs £74.
James Boyle, age 47, Sunflower Gardens, Bessacarr: Criminal damage. Comply with community order by October 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, comply with any instructions. Costs £180.