Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Keith Thompson, age 41, Thirlmere Gardens, Kirk Sandall: Two counts of theft. Comply with community order by November 2021. Under curfew with electronic monitoring for six weeks, 7pm-7am daily. Costs £95.

Carl Watson, age 40, Flint Road, Intake: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

John Butler, age 53, Ingram Crescent, Dunscroft: Theft. Fined £40. Costs £119.

Daniel Hamilton, age 24, Fairtlands Grove, Auckley: Use of threatening abusive behaviour. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Timothy Kirkham, age 24, Central Avenue, Woodlands: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 92 days if approved course completed by May 2022. Fined £300. Costs £119.

Andrew Joseph Kowalski, age 40, Baxter Court, Wheatley: Criminal damage. Fined £80, Costs £119.

Andrew Neville Pilkington, age 37, Decoy Bank South, Lakeside: Use of abusive threatening behaviour. Fined £220, Costs £119.

Zoe Sadd, age 47, Anchor Close, Thorne: Theft. Fined £40. Costs £119.

Bothwell Elton Zvekare, age 32, Glyn Avenue, Doncaster: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £107.

Chris Nixon, age 36, Grangefield Court, Cantley: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £240. Costs £119.

Jonathan Garbutt, age 37, Lorna Road, Mexborough: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 92 days if approved course completed by May 2022. Fined £200. Costs £119.

Lee Bramhall, age 43, Simpson Place, Mexborough: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Ben Kennington, age 35, Ingleborough Drive, Sprotbrough: Driving under the influence of drugs. Comply with community order by July 2022, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years. Costs 95.

Kevin Higgins, age 36, Woodlands Way, Denaby Main: Theft. Comply with community order by April 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Compensation £164.63.

Adrian Michael David Nickson: age 36, New Street, Mexborough: Theft. Fined £80. Compensation £72.

Carl Alexander Hinsley, age 34, Levet Road, Cantley: Assault by beating. Comply with community order by October 2022. Carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. Compensation £100. Costs £180.

Brendan Flint, age 44, High Street, Barnby Dun: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Peter Luke McGuire, age 31, The Homestead, Bentley: Theft. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Handling stolen goods. Entered as a trespasser and theft. Committed to prison for 32 weeks. Costs £241.

Ibrahim Kamkira, Christ Church Road, Doncaster: Failed to take steps to remove/properly dispose of refuse having been served notice. Fined £220. Costs £400.30.

David McLelland, Broomhouse Lane, Edlington: Failed to comply with requirements under public spaces protection order. Fined £220. Costs £310.04.

Savannah Davis, King Georges Road, Rossington: Failed to comply with a community protection notice. Fined £440. Costs £377.84.

Lucia-Roxana Popa, Dockin Hill Road: Failed to take steps to remove/dispose of accumulation of refuse having been served notice. Fined £220. Costs £656.59.

Simon Shaw, King Georges Road, Rossington: Failed to comply with community protetion notice. Fined £440. Costs £367.84.

David Peter Overton, age 29, Scarll Road, Hexthorpe: Theft. Use of abusive threatening behaviour. Fined £40. Costs £119.

Bradley Gaskin, age 26, Chestnut Court, Bentley: Assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Restraining order not to contact the victim, to last until further order. Compensation £200. Costs 128.

Milosz Konopacki, age 26, Barnett Green, Dunscroft: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fied £50. Costs £119.

David Simon, age 36, Queen Street, Balby: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Michael Wolverson, age 52, NFA: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Ronnie Smith, age 40, Wharf Road, Doncaster: Two counts of theft. 12 months conditional discharge. Compensation £3. Costs £107.

Jordan Edward Mawer, age 24, NFA: Use of threatening and abusive behaviour. 12 months conditional discharge. Compensation £100.

Connor Ryan, age 25, Spa Terrace, Askern: Breach of restraining order. Criminal damage. Must comply with community order by October 2023. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to comply with any instructions. Costs £180.

Nicole Tina Hendren, age 27, Abbey Road, Dunscroft: Assaulted a police officer. Committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 months. Compensation £500. Costs £313.

Stephen Shaw, age 40, Mayfield Crescent, New Rossington: Two counts of assault by beating. Fined £360. Costs £656.

Geoff Francis Finlow, age 35, NFA: 11 counts of theft. Use of threatening abusive behaviour. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Costs £128.

Liam Sloan, age 23, NFA: Failed to comply with community protection notice. Committed a further offence whilst on conditional discharge. Fined £60. Costs £74.