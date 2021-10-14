Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Bradley Ackerman, age 28, Skipton Close, Denaby Main: Possession of class B drugs. 12 months conditional discharge. Drugs to be forfeited. Costs £107.

Anthony Halstead, age 32, Bay Tree Grove, Auckley: Possession of class B drugs. -12 months conditional discharge. Drugs to be forfeited. Costs £107.

Rachel Bartle, age 44, College Road, Doncaster: Failed to comply with community protection notice. Six months conditional discharge. costs £22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Cooper, age 47, Conyers Road, Bentley: Produced a quantity of class B drugs. 12 months conditional discharge. Costs £107.

Thomas Morgan age 28, Bentley Road, Bentley: In possession of class A drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £100. Costs £119.

John Robert Peterson, age 54, Doncaster Lane, Woodlands: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. 12 months conditional discharge. Costs £107.

John Sykes, age 49, Radburn Road, New Rossington: Driving under the influence of drugs. Driving while using a mobile phone. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £330. Costs £119.

Tyler Thompson, age 26, New Street, Carcroft: Driving without due care and attention. Failed to stop vehicle when requested by a police officer. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 days. Fined £200. Costs £119.

Michael Howarth, age 19, Hund Oak Drive Hatfield: Drink driving. Driving without and a licence and valid insurance. Disqualified from hold or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months, disqualification reduced by 22 weeks if approved course completed by December 2022. Fined £472. Costs £132.

Benjamin Mason, age 22, Latin Gardens, Scawsby: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 12 weeks if approved course completed by April 2022. Fined £300. Costs £119.

Martin Gazi, age 22, Albany Road, Balby: Theft. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for five weeks. Costs £128.

Andrew Thomas Murphy, age 22, NFA: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Theft. Criminal damage. Committed to prison for 34 weeks. Compensation £250.

Tammy Louise Wilkinson, age 45, NFA: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for seven days.

Barry Steven Andrews, age 48, Hallam Close, Bessacarr: Eight counts of theft. Must comply with community order. Drug Rehabilitation Order for nine months. Comply with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order made not to go to Coop at Nostell Place, Bessacarr to last until September 2022. Compensation £175.

Lee Adam Lindley, age 25, High Hazel Road, Moorends: Assault by beating. Committed to prison for 14 weeks. Restraining order not to contact the victim to last until September 2022. Compensation £100.

Steven Johnson, age 29, Cross Bank, Balby: Failed to produce a valid ail ticket for inspection. Fined £220. Compensation £10.70. Costs £84.

Tony Denman, age 47, Windmill Balk Lane, Woodlands: Criminal damage. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Kristian Stenson, age 34, Aldam Road, Balby. Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Stuart Alistair Macey, age 56, Parkway North, Wheatley: Use of threatening and racist behaviour and harassement. Must comply with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by September 2022. Restraining order not to contact the victim, to last until October 2022. Costs £220.

Graham William Cunningham, age 39, Wolsley Avenue, Intake: use of threatening abusive behaviour. Comply with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by September 2022. Compensation £50. Costs £295.

Paul Craig Hopper, age 46, Lorna Road, Mexborough: Failed to comply with community order. Must comply with original order by May 2023. Carry out 50 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £75.

Jordan Rollings age 27, Pickering Road, Bentley: Failed to comply with community order. Must comply with community order by March 2022. Costs £75.

Troy Jermayne Henry, age 34, Poplar Place, Armthorpe: Failed to comply with community order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must comply with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £75.

Jack Allchurch, age 26, NFA: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Harassement. Breach of restraining order. Committed to prison for eight months and two weeks. Costs £241.

Steven Johnson, age 37, NFA: Three counts of theft. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Compensation £74.

Sulemayn Jessie Price, age 22, Chequer Avenue, Hyde Park: Failed to comply with community order to carry out unpaid work. Must comply with community order by July 2022. Carry out 67 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £75.

Emma Allen, age 41, Daylands Avenue, Conisbrough: Criminal damage. Must comply with community order. Under curfew with electronic tagging for 16 weeks, between the hours of 7pm-7am October 4 2021 to 24 January 2022 daily, Restraining order made not to contact the victim to last until October 2023.