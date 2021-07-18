Timothy Giles, Crimpsall Road, Hexthorpe: Failed to comply with a public spaces protection order. Fined £220. Costs £310.

David Brookes, age 56, Wensleydale Road, Scawsby: Drunk in charge of a child in a public place. Fined £250. Costs £344.

Michael Nettleship, age 23, NFA: Failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 10 weeks concurrent, suspended for 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Gareth Aaron Davies, age 34, Rectory Street, Epworth: Failed to provide specimen when suspected of committing a crime. Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Driving without insurance. Committed to prison for 16 weeks concurrent, suspended for 12 months. Comply with Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months within next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months. Costs £213.

Ben Kennington, age 35, Ingleborough Drive, Sprotbrough: Driving without insurance. Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Comply with community order by June 30, 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Costs £180.

Jacob Joseph Harvey, age 25, Broadway, Dunscroft: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop when required to do so. Comply with community order. Under curfew with electronic tagging for four weeks from 9pm July 7 to 6am July 29. Costs £180.

Brendan Kelly, age 57, Drakehead Lane, Conisbrough: Use of threatening and abusive behaviour. Compensation £75.

Liam Mitchell, age 30, Surrey Street, Balby: Failed to comply with community order. Fined £50.

Adrian Michael David Nickson, age38, New Street, Mexborough: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £40. Costs £119.

Marcin Urbanowicz, age 39, Balmoral Road, Doncaster: Comply with community order by July 1, 2022 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out unpaid for 60 hours within the next 12 months. Compensation £200. Costs £290.

Mark Derbyshire, age 37, NFA: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £40. Costs £34.

Blake Wade Heatley, age 26, Hardy Road, Wheatley: Assault by beating. committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months. Comply with requirements of supervision order for 30 days ‘Building Better Relationships Activity’. Restraining order made to not contact the victim, to last until July 2, 2024. Compensation £200. Costs £748.

Brandon Swinglehurst, age 22, Ashburton Close, Adwick: Harrassement, Breach of restraining order. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Restraining order extended not to contact victims lasts until July 2023. Costs £180.

Nathan Adrian Stollery, age 26, Reeves Way, Armthorpe: Harrassement and use of threatening behaviour. Comply with community order made Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 80 hours unpaid work withing next 12 months. Restraining order made not to contact the victim to last until July 2023. Costs £180.

Sarah Victoria Connor, age 36, Cooke Street, Bentley: Theft. Committed further offence while community order made. Committed to prison for 16 weeks concurrent, suspended for 18 months. Comply with supervision order, Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for 12 months. Costs £128.

Mathew Jamie Lee Dale, age 30, Stockhill Road, Hyde Park: Driving under the infleunce of drugs. Driving without insurance and without a driving licence. disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. fined £250. Costs £135.

Peter Maguire, age 31, The Avenue, Bentley: Failed to comply with supervision order following release from prison. Comply with supervision order requirements to carry out 20 hours of unpaid work before December 2021.

Alan James May, age 31, Lonsdale Road, Intake: Assault by beating. use of threatening behaviour. Theft. Community order made Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £200.

Dale Blamires, age 49, Laurel Terrace, Balby: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months, reduced by 151 days if satisfactorily completes approved course by August 2022. Fined £300. Costs £119.

Zsuzsanna Kiraly, age 45, Main Street, Mexborough: Theft. Comply with community order made by July 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Costs £175.

Jacqueline Lowen, age 59, Rutland Street, Doncaster: Refused to provide a specimen when suspected of committing a road traffic offence. Fined £180. Costs £119.

Andrei Alexandru Paraschiv, age 31, Childers Street, Hyde Park: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £275. Costs £119.

Tara Joanne Shaul, age 34, Elm Road, Skellow: Drink driving. disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months, reduced by 17 weeks if approved course is completed. Fined £400. Costs £125.

Darren John Stanley, age 33, Austerfield Avenue, Bentley: Breaking and entering, Theft. Comply with community order to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Compensation £200.

Robert Szulc, age 44, Fairfax Road, Intake: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months, reduced by 22 weeks if approved course is completed by August 2022. Fined £350. Costs £120.