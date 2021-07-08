Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

The addresses are all Doncaster unless stated otherwise.

Adam Stuart Porter, age 33, NFA: Criminal damage. Community order made to follow Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by June 21, 2022. Restraining order made not to make contact directly or indirectly until June 22, 2022. Compensation £100.

Kamaljit Singh, age 50, Avenue Road, Instonville: Criminal damage. Community order made. Under curfew with electronic tagging for eight weeks from 9pm, June 22 to 11.50pm August 16, 2021. Compensation £600.

Cameron Staniforth, age 23, Peters Road, Edlington: Breach of community order made by Family Court. Restrainging order made not to contact the victim directly or undirectly. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Adam Wood, age 38, North Gate, Mexborough: Criminal damage. Fined £80. Compensation £50. Costs £119.

Richard Lee, age 39, Grange Avenue, Balby: Theft. Use of threatening and abusive behaviour. Failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Comply with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by June 22, 2022. Compensation £100.

Connor Michael Sands, age 28, Paxton Crescent, Armthorpe: Driving under the influence of drugs. Driving whilst disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, driving without valid insurance. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for six months. Costs £213.

James Alan Corry, age 25, Shaftesbury house, Cardigan Road, Intake: Possession of class B drugs. Drugs to be forfeited under misuse of drugs act.

Leon David James, age 22, Whitcomb Drive, New Rossington: Possession of class B drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £300. Costs £119.

Alison Joy Middlebrook, age 39, Highwoods Crescent, Mexborough: Caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must comply with community order, under curfew with electronic tagging for 12 weeks from 8pm June 23 to 6am September 14, 2021. Disqualified from owning all animals. costs £278.

Alex Lockwood, age 23, Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe: Smoked in a smoke free place, namely a sign written works vehicle. Fined £200. costs £310.04.

Ryan Neil Cutts, age 34, NFA: Theft. Possession of class B drugs. 12 months conditional discharge. Drugs to be forfeited. Compensation £20.

Della Carroll, age 25, Abbey Green, Dunscroft: Assaulted a police officer. Criminal damage. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Compensation £90.

Corry Hemmingborough, age 20, Red House Lane, Adwick le Street: Possession of class B drugs. 12 months conditional discharge. Drugs to be forfeited. Costs £107.

Gary Crossland, age 50, Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe: Failed to surrender to custody having released on bail. Assault by beating. Criminal damage. Use of abusive and threatening behaviour. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Compensation £150.

Cristian Gilca, age 33, Apley Road, Hyde Park: Assault by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work under supervision. Compensation £250. Costs £180.

Cheryl Hall, age 29, Bankwood Crescent, New Rossington: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Chloe Yvonne Hall, age 22, Farrar Street, Barnsley: Failed to comply with community order by not informing of change of address. Whereabouts currently unknown.. Use of abusive and threatening behaviour. Assaulted a police officer. Failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 20 weeks. Restraining order to last until June 24, 2022, not to contact victim. Fined £50.

Paul Rushton, age 54, Haigh Road, Moorends: Breach of Domestic Violence Protection Order. Fined £150.

Dennis Watson, age 30, Wentworth Road, Wheatley: Assault by beating, criminal damage. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Restraining order made not to contact the victim to last unit December 28, 2022. Compensation £150.

Adam Philip Allen, age 23, Hill Top, Denaby Main: Failed to comply with community requirement, failure to turn up for unpaid work while on suspended sentence. Fined £100.

Reece Gurnhill, age 20, Pym Road, Mexborough: Driving whilst disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. No insurance, driving under the influence of drugs. Failed to surrender to court following release on bail. Comply with community order, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out unpaid work for 40 hours within next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for tw0 years. Costs £180.

Matthew Neil Holt, age 31, Thorne Road, Wheatley: Committed a further offence while on a 12 month conditional discharge. Theft. Comply with community order, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by June 29, 2022.Costs £95.

Sean Leighton, age 49, Riverside Open Plus, College Road, Doncaster: Trespassing. Use of threatening and abusive behaviour. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Daniel Stephen Harker, age 34, Bentley Road, Doncaster: Criminal damage. Restraining order made not to contact victim to last until June 30, 2022. Fined £80. Compensation £297. Costs £119.

Cameron Barker, age 21, Cross Bank, Balby: Possession of psychoactive substance with intention to supply to another. Drugs to be forfeited. Community order made to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £180.

Jade Ashley Cross, Larch Drive, Armthorpe: Failed to comply with community order to remove and properly dispose of refuse from garden. Fined £220. Costs £452.61.