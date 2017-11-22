Help prevent your car being stolen

Following a number of cars being stolen following house burglaries Humberside Police want to help you keep your car and property safe.

The key to preventing car theft begins at home.

Where possible, keep your car in a locked garage.

Keep car keys in a secure place – not on the hall table or hanging from a hook by the door.

Take keys to bed or keep them hidden in the house.

Ensure your ground floor doors and windows are locked and bolted when you go to bed.

Don’t leave spare keys in the house if you are going away without your car.

Consider improving your car’s security. Even a simple mechanical security device will be an additional deterrent.

Park in public, well-lit car parks particularly where there is good security such as CCTV (look for the Park Mark sign).

Never, ever, leave your car unattended with the keys in it. Cars can disappear from drives, filling stations and car parks while the owner is distracted.

Don’t leave any valuables on display in your car – it attracts opportunist thieves.

If you see anything suspicious or see a crime in progress call 999 - If you have information that would help solve crimes in your area please call 101.

A spokesman said: “As winter draws near and we are starting to get some very cold mornings - don’t leave your car unattended with the engine running.

“We know it’s tempting to get the engine and cabin warm before you get into it but opportunist thieves are out and about and are looking for cars left running. It’s an open invitation for a thief looking for an easy reward. After all, thieves can be into the car and away while your back is turned for just a few seconds.

“You might also find that your insurance policy will be invalidated if your car is stolen in this way. If you are de-frosting your car stay with it, whether on the public road or your own drive. If you need to leave it unattended, then remove the keys from the ignition and lock it.”