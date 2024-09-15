Hefty fine warning of ‘little known’ thing when getting rid of rubbish in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A warning about a “little known” rule has been issued to people when getting rid of rubbish in Doncaster.

Kingdom Local Authority Support, who assist councils across the country in tackling littering and fly tipping, are telling those getting rid of rubbish to check if the people coming to collect have a Waste Transfer Note.

This Waste Transfer Note, which comes in four sections, will help you should your waste end up wrongly disposed of.

In some reported cases, fraudulent waste disposal teams will charge you for disposing of your rubbish, only to dump it somewhere – and you could be held responsible.

This could mean the waste being found illegally fly-tipped on streets, roads, fields or any other public place.

Fly tipping is a huge problem in the UK, with local authorities dealing with a staggering 1.08 million fly tipping incidents between 2022 and 2023.

This autumn, more and more people will be busy getting their homes and gardens ship-shape, getting a new wardrobe and sofa, trimming the hedge and de-weeding.

This increase in garden waste may mean some people need to enlist professional help to dispose of the waste – but households need to be careful they’re not caught out.

John Roberts, Senior Operating Officer at Kingdom LAS, has warned households going down this route: “We often see a lot more waste being dumped, where waste from people’s homes are ending up on a layby or major road side. This can often be the result of false waste collection teams, dubbed ‘a man in a van’, who you paid to collect your rubbish and they end up dumping it somewhere.”

But those working to end fly-tipping, including those involving green waste, hope to educate people on what they can do to avoid their stuff being dumped and a nuisance to others.

And they’re warning people to be particularly careful if they’re hiring someone from a social media website to get rid of their rubbish for them.

Kingdom Local Authority Support’s Solutions Director, John Roberts, said: “The main consideration for households when getting rid of waste is to make sure the person you are contracting to can provide you with a Waste Transfer Notice as this would protect you if your waste is then found fly tipped.”

“A Waste Transfer Note will transfer the responsibility of the waste by law to the company or person that has provided the document. That way, you won’t be held liable if the waste isn’t disposed of properly, and companies that can give you a Waste Transfer note are more likely to be reliable.”

The maximum amount those caught fly-tipping could be fined increased from £400 to £1,000 last year, meaning that households could pay a hefty price for not asking for a Waste Transfer Note.

Other documents you should keep include an invoice bill or receipt, to show you’ve had items collected and paid for them.

Businesses, meanwhile, must get a Waste Transfer Note when getting rid of their waste, and should keep records for at least two years.