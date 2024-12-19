Tributes have been paid to 27-year-old Imogen Horsley who was fatally injured in a two vehicle collision at the weekend.

The incident happened on the A161 High Street in Belton on Saturday, December 14.

Police were called at around 6pm to reports that a silver Seat Leon and an orange Kia Sportage had been involved in a collision.

Emergency services attended however Imogen, who was driving the Seat, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Friends and family took to social media to pay their tributes to Imogen, here are just a few.

Leigh Bysouth said: “Rest in Peace Imogen.. only knew you for those short years my uncle was married to your mum, you were a child back then.. my thoughts to go out to your family at this tragic and heartbreaking time x”

Uncle Roger Roe said: “Im lost for words and feel so numb .. my beautiful young niece taken from us way to soon when she should be having the best time of her life . Fly high angel.”

"Fly high beautiful you will be missed by everyone my heart goes out to your mum and sister at this difficult time,” said Lauran Lee, Candice Smith adding: “Fly high beautiful forever be missed by so many. Thought go out to your mum and little sister.”

Tia Whitehill said: “Sleep tight Imogen we all love you.”

And Owen Shaun Clegg said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends at this difficult time. A young woman taken far to soon. May you rest in peace and god bless to you.”