"Haven't you got better things to do?" Doncaster police hit back at speed cam critics

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team targeted drivers in the town earlier this week, following up on residents’ concerns.

But officers have also taken a swipe at critics.

A spokesman said: Some of you will ask "Haven't you got better things to do?" - there is no correct answer to that question but what I can say is that the majority of motorists stopped for speeding were doing so near our local schools.

“As always, don't speed and then there is nothing to worry about.”