Have you seen wanted man Kyle Allen?

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 13:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
South Yorkshire Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Kyle Allen.

Allen, aged 18, is wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in December 2024.

He is also wanted in connection with attempted shoplifting and making threats to damage property in Barnsley on 30 October.

Allen has links to Darfield, Dearne, and Wombwell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Have you seen wanted man Kyle Allen?Have you seen wanted man Kyle Allen?
Have you seen wanted man Kyle Allen?

A police spokesman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Allen recently or knows where he may be staying.”

He is white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build. He has wavy black hair and is clean shaven.

If you see Allen, please do not approach him, but call 999.

If have information about his whereabouts, please call 101 or use the online portal quoting crime reference number 14/221415/24.

You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice