Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Kyle Allen.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allen, aged 18, is wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in December 2024.

He is also wanted in connection with attempted shoplifting and making threats to damage property in Barnsley on 30 October.

Allen has links to Darfield, Dearne, and Wombwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you seen wanted man Kyle Allen?

A police spokesman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Allen recently or knows where he may be staying.”

He is white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build. He has wavy black hair and is clean shaven.

If you see Allen, please do not approach him, but call 999.

If have information about his whereabouts, please call 101 or use the online portal quoting crime reference number 14/221415/24.

You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.