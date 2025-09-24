Have you seen wanted man Jack Holland?

Have you seen wanted South Yorkshire man Jack Holland?

Holland, aged 28, is wanted in connection with robbery, theft, and fraud offences.

The reported robbery took place at a shop on The Bridleway in Rotherham on 30 August.

Holland is also wanted in connection with 10 reports of theft from Home Bargains in Parkgate between 16 May and 20 September, and one at Morrisons in Swinton on 29 August.

He is also wanted in connection with a report of fraud relating to an incident on 26 June.

Holland is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 5ins tall, with short brown hair and facial stubble. He also has a tattoo of a woman’s name on his neck.

Holland is believed to be in Rotherham and has links to Parkgate and Rawmarsh. Officers believe that Holland knows he is wanted and that he is actively evading police.

If you see Holland, please do not approach him but instead call 999.

If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact the police via the online live chat, the online portal at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1044 of 30 August 2025 when you get in touch. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form via this link https://crimestoppers-uk.org/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo.