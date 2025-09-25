Have you seen wanted Doncaster man Malcolm Bennett?

Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Malcolm Bennett.

Bennett, aged 41, is wanted in connection with a series of thefts and a robbery in the Stainforth and Dunscroft areas, which are alleged to have taken place across August and September.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Bennett recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Bennett has links to the Stainforth, Dunscroft, Thorne and Moorends areas.

If you see Bennett, please do not approach him but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/158388/25 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form.