Have you seen this motorbike stolen from Doncaster ?
South Yorkshire Police are asking members of the public to keep a look out for a Honda bike which was stolen from Doncaster in the early hours of this morning (Monday October 25).
Monday, 25th October 2021, 4:32 pm
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police Off Road Team said:
“All please keep a look out for this distinctive Honda CB125 YV19XRC stolen from Dunscroft Doncaster between 1am and 4am 25th October.
“Any information please call 101 quoting Incident number 293 25th October. Alternatively you can use the online service.”