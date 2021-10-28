Have you seen these bikes stolen in Doncaster? - warning: do not approach suspects

Lexmoto Hunter 50cc in red K70HSM. One of two motorcycles stolen from two bikes stolen from Sixth Avenue Doncaster on October 27.

Police said the bikes were stolen from Sixth Avenue Doncaster and were last seen being ridden to Stainforth.

A spokesman for SYP Off Road Team gave acolourful description of one of the riders and has warned people not to approach the suspects who were armed with a hammer and an angle grinder.

He said: “One rider was described as “The Blob” apparently due to his green tracksuit and current size.

KTM RC125 WU66VGN. The picture of the bike is different from how it looks now. The bike is now all black with black wheels and no stickers.

"Very spooky since it is near Halloween. Anyway if anyone knows the blob from Stainforth please get in touch.”