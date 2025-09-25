Police are asking for your help to find wanted Barnsley man Shane Walker.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walker, aged 38, is wanted on recall to prison and in connection with three burglaries alleged to have taken place in Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley.

It is thought that Walker is known to frequent the Dearne areas of Barnsley, notably Bolton-upon-Dearne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker is described as white, of a stocky build, around 5ft 7ins tall, with a bald head and brown facial hair.

Have you seen Shane Walker wanted on recall to prison and in connection with three burglaries in Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley?

If you see Walker, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/160451/25 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form.