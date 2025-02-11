Police in Doncaster hunting for wanted man Harry Trench have re-issued an appeal for the public to come forward if they have seen him.

The manhunt for Trench - also known as Mackenzie Kay - has been one of South Yorkshire Police’s most wanted men since November 2024.

At the time, officers issued an appeal to find Trench, aged 23, in connection to reports of stalking, making threats to kill and making threats to destroy or damage property in October 2024.

Subsequently, South Yorkshire Police (SYP) issued another appeal for information on his location on December 30, 2024.

In the appeal, the force said Trench was now also wanted in connection to reports of arson with intent to endanger life following an incident on Kings Road, Doncaster, ten days earlier.

SYP said they believed Trench “knows he is wanted” and is “actively evading police”.

Officers have re-issued their appeal for information today (February 11, 2025) and hope someone who knows where Trench is will come forward.

He is described as a white man who is around 6ft tall and of a slim build. He has short brown hair and no facial hair.

It is understood he has links to Doncaster - including Conisbrough - Kimberworth, Rotherham and Barnsley.

In addition, Trench is wanted for failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in relation to drug offences, and in connection with a reported theft of a motor vehicle.

The appeal said: “Following a previous appeal for information on Trench's whereabouts, we have been carrying out numerous enquiries, including visits to several addresses he is linked to.

“If you see Trench, or have information that could help us find him, please call 101 or use our online portal.

“If you have an immediate sighting of him, do not approach him, but instead call 999. Please quote incident number 455 of 30 December 2024 when you get in touch.”

You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.