Harley-Davidson motorbike stolen from outside Doncaster pub

A police probe has been launched after the theft of a Harley-Davidson motorbike from outside a Doncaster pub.

The Harley-Davidson 1200 sport motorbike was stolen at approximately 10pm on August 2 from outside the Eden Arms in Edenthorpe, police said.

The vehicle has the registration W445 FUG.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers and report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.