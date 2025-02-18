Hare poachers and stolen vehicles seized after rural police crackdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was quite a successful four days over the weekend for the Humberside Police Rural Task Force, and another example of some fantastic cross border work with colleagues in South Yorkshire.

A vehicle was seized after the occupants were seen poaching on the Isle of Axholme, together with two dogs that were left abandoned in the same field to chase hares.

A suspected stolen car was seized from the Elsham area after the number plates were removed following a collision.

A suspected stolen van and confirmed piece of stolen plant machinery were found across the border, and eized for forensic examination.

Enquiries are ongoing in all cases.

If you have any information regarding rural crime please contact [email protected]