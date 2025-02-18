Hare poachers and stolen vehicles seized after rural police crackdown

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 18th Feb 2025, 10:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It was quite a successful four days over the weekend for the Humberside Police Rural Task Force, and another example of some fantastic cross border work with colleagues in South Yorkshire.

A vehicle was seized after the occupants were seen poaching on the Isle of Axholme, together with two dogs that were left abandoned in the same field to chase hares.

A suspected stolen car was seized from the Elsham area after the number plates were removed following a collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A suspected stolen van and confirmed piece of stolen plant machinery were found across the border, and eized for forensic examination.

Enquiries are ongoing in all cases.

If you have any information regarding rural crime please contact [email protected]

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice