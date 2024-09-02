Hapless thieves' £250,000 beef heist foiled as getaway truck gets stuck in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of hapless thieves who attempted to steal quarter of a million pounds worth of beef from a lorry in Doncaster were foiled – when their getaway truck got stuck.

The raiders broke into the back of an HGV while the driver slept after parking up near to the M18 at Armthorpe.

They managed to unload dozens of packs of fresh meat into a getaway lorry – but fled empty handed when the truck became trapped on a kerb as they attempted to flee the scene in Lincolnshire Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the lorry said: “I was parked up overnight in my truck and I was woken at about 4am by thieves.

The thieves attempted to steal £250,000 of beef from a truck in Armthorpe.

"They stole about a quarter of a million worth of beef, but unfortunately for them they got stuck in the stolen truck and it was all recovered by the police and handed back over.

"I would like to thank the police officers involved for responding and helping me stack all the meat back into the truck.

"Yes there are a few pallets missing, but the majority of the load was recovered. Anyone with information, please contact police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The raiders struck at the truck, which was parked in Lincolnshire Way near to junction four of the M18 in the early hours of Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report details in confidence on 0800 555 111.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.