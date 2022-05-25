Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 24 how boozed-up Ryan Jobes, aged 21, of Manor estate, Toll Bar, Doncaster, had been arrested and handcuffed under suspicion of a public order offence in Doncaster city centre before he fled and was caught by police including an off-duty officer who joined the pursuit.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, said: “It was 11.15pm at night when officers had cause to arrest Ryan Jobes for a public order matter which did not proceed.

“He was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle. Officers were busy and distracted and he took the opportunity to run from the vehicle still wearing the handcuffs.”

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a handcuffed South Yorkshire escapee was detained with help of an off-duty police officer during a town centre night-out

Ms Gallagher added an off-duty officer who was with friends in a pub became concerned because there appeared to be two others involved with only one pursuing officer.

The off-duty officer joined the pursuit and police detained Jobes despite others “haranguing” them, according to Ms Gallagher.

But Ms Gallagher added Jobes spat into the face of the off-duty officer who felt disgusted by the defendant’s behaviour.

Jobes was brought to the ground and sprayed with an “incapacity applicant”, according to Ms Gallagher.

Ms Gallagher added even though Jobes later said he could not remember what had happened he expressed remorse and shame.

Jobes, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to escaping from police and to assaulting an emergency worker after the incident on July 29, 2021.

David Watts, defending, said jobless Jobes who had been distressed because of tensions with his partner apologised for his actions and he has since ceased drinking alcohol.

Mr Watts added: “While he could not remember anything the next day at the police station he accepted at the outset entirely what happened and what the police said must be accurate and he was full of remorse.”

Jobes also conceded he was cactus-sprayed as a result of his own actions, according to Mr Watts.

Judge Sarah Wright told Jobes: “When you were drunk, after being arrested, you ran off while being handcuffed and at close quarters spat in a police officer’s face who had gone to assist.”