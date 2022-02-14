Gunshots heard as police probe yet another reported Doncaster shooting
Gunshots have been heard in Doncaster after yet another reported shooting.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 7:10 am
Residents in Beech Road, Armthorpe reported hearing a number of shots late last night.
Witnesses reported hearing gunfire before the sound of a vehicle speeding away from the scene at around 11.30pm.
Numerous police vehicles, including the police plane descended on the street with a cordon put in place as investigations were carried out.
It is the latest in a number of Doncaster shootings.
We have asked police for more details.