Gunshots heard as police probe yet another reported Doncaster shooting

Residents in Beech Road, Armthorpe reported hearing a number of shots late last night.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire before the sound of a vehicle speeding away from the scene at around 11.30pm.

Numerous police vehicles, including the police plane descended on the street with a cordon put in place as investigations were carried out.

Police have attended anotther reported shooting in Doncaster.

It is the latest in a number of Doncaster shootings.