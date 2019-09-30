Guns sighting sparks police alert at Doncaster school site
Police were called out to a Doncaster school after men with guns were seen on its playing fields.
The two men were spotted with what were believed to be air weapons on the edge of the school fields at the Laurel Academy, in Mexborough, formerly Mexborough Academy.
Police arrived at around 12noon today after receiving a concerned call from the school.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the men had left the scene by the time the officers arrived, but police maintained patrols in the area in case they returned.
She said it was believed they may may been shooting wildlife nearby, and that they had dogs with them.
A spokesperson for The Laurel Academy said: “We have liaised with South Yorkshire Police over an alleged incident involving two men using air rifles on our school field.
“At no point was there a threat to staff or school buildings.”