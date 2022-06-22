Gun shots, men wielding machetes and cars smashed up in what has been described as a "drug war" in Doncaster

Terrified residents on a Doncaster housing estate have contacted the Free Press after a night of violence.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 2:42 pm

Fearful for their family and homes, several people who wish to remain anonymous, have spoken of what they described as a “drug war” in Highfields last night (Tuesday).

One said: “Several cars smashed up, several houses had windows smashed and there were at least four gun shots.

"People running around with machetes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The poloce helicopter was seen hovering over Highfields last night

"Nobody dare say anything in case of reprisals.”

Read More

Read More
Court-round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Another said: “These idiots going around selling crack are ruining the village. Something needs doing before an innocent party ends up seriously hurt or dead.”

The Free Press was also told that the police helicopter was hovering the area at around 11pm.

We have approached South Yorkshire Police for a comment on this matter and will bring you an update when and if one is received.

If you witness criminal activity please call 111, or 999 in an emergency.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.