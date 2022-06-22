Fearful for their family and homes, several people who wish to remain anonymous, have spoken of what they described as a “drug war” in Highfields last night (Tuesday).

One said: “Several cars smashed up, several houses had windows smashed and there were at least four gun shots.

"People running around with machetes.

The poloce helicopter was seen hovering over Highfields last night

"Nobody dare say anything in case of reprisals.”

Another said: “These idiots going around selling crack are ruining the village. Something needs doing before an innocent party ends up seriously hurt or dead.”

The Free Press was also told that the police helicopter was hovering the area at around 11pm.

We have approached South Yorkshire Police for a comment on this matter and will bring you an update when and if one is received.

If you witness criminal activity please call 111, or 999 in an emergency.