Growing concern over teenage girl missing from Doncaster for two days
Police are growing increasingly concerned for a teenage girl who has been missing from her home in Doncaster for two days.
By Robert Cumber
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 16:42
Bobbie Baker was last seen on Monday, August 26, leaving her home on Church Lane, in the Bessacarr area.
The 17-year-old was wearing blue jeans and a red and gold top, and was carrying a black bag, when she went missing.
South Yorkshire Police today said officers were growing 'increasingly concerned' for the teenager, who it is believed may have travelled to the Harrow area of London.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Bobbie, or who knows where she might be, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 17 of August 27.